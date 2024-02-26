LIVE: ‘American Idol’ 2024 — Reactions, Results, and Recap from Season 22, Episode 2

American Idol season 22, episode two is officially here. The beloved singing competition airs on ABC tonight (Sunday, February 25) at 8 pm EST. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will decide which contestants punch their ticket to Hollywood.

Keep up with all the exciting action from tonight’s episode here with up-to-the-minute updates, reactions, recaps, and more.

"American Idol" Alum Steals the Stage from Contestant

Noah Peters was starstruck when Colin Stough, last season's third-place finisher, strolled onto the set mid-audition. "We found somebody who could use a cut right now,” host Ryan Seacrest said, wheeling in a tray of styling tools. Stough plopped down in the barber's chair and joined Peters on the first bar of Chris Stapleton's "Broken Halos" as the singing barber gave him a trim. "Good," Stough mouthed to the judges as Peters continued without him.

Singing Barber Makes the Cut

Singing barber Noah Peters showed judges he was a cut above the rest of his "American Idol" competition. Noah Peters, a 24-year-old from Benton, Tennessee, wowed judges and viewers alike with his cover of Rascal Flatts' "I Won't Let Go." Singing Barber can sang lemme tell ya. #AmericanIdol — BoltUp (@BoltUpAight) February 26, 2024

Roman Collins Is Headed to Hollywood

"American Idol" judges wasted little time handing Roman Collins his golden ticket to Hollywood. The 24-year-old from Natchitoches, Louisiana, delivered a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Livin' for the City" that sent chills down viewers' spines. ROMAN. COLLINS. I. LOVE. YOU. 😭🎫that RASP👏👏👏 #americanidol — Mia Matthews (@miamakanamusic) February 26, 2024

Fans React to Colescott Rubin's Performance

Colescott Rubin didn't get the coveted golden ticket. However, the Santa Rosa, California native did mange to win over some fans on social media. The bassist's great-grandfather played with Louis Armstrong more than a century ago, and Rubin channeled that soul into his "Idol audition." "Love the old jazz vibe," one user wrote on X/Twitter. "I could see this on Bourbon St. in New Orleans. Great Schtick! Dramatic vocal. Well done!" The user ended his critique with, "Why they turn him down?" Cole Scott Rubin with the unique entrance doing an original. Love the old jazz vibe. He has a great smile and good voice. I could see this on Bourbon St. in New Orleans. Great Schtick! Dramatic vocal. Well done!#AmericanIdol #IdolAuditions Why they turn him down? — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) February 26, 2024 "A no for #AmericanIdol but definitely a YES for Life," another user wrote. "I love when the show gives folks like Colescott Rubin exposure." A no for #AmericanIdol but definitely a YES for Life. @katyperry is right. I love when the show gives folks like Colescott Rubin exposure.https://t.co/Vo4bd70qOy — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) February 26, 2024

Nya Heads to Hollywood

Nya is headed to Hollywood. The 27-year-old from Manhattan blew "American Idol" judges away with her performance of Willow Smith's "Wait a Minute." Wait A Minute! #AmericanIdol Nya is a 🌟 — Matty Ice (@MatthewCato) February 26, 2024 Lionel Richie praised Nya's "effortless control" and "divine" personality. Luke Bryan noted that her audition was "maybe my favorite performance" thus far. Wait a minute… Wow #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/bVvU5ZQigF — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 26, 2024

Lionel Richie Pokes Fun at Luke Bryan

Lionel Richie playfully threw shade at fellow "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan for an exchange that happened during last week's show. "All right, stars above," Richie said after 25-year-old Jack Blocker's controversial audition aired. "What the hell's 'stars above' mean?" Bryan asked incredulously. "Did you just say 'stars above to kill time? ... That's like me going, 'Bass fishing.'" Bryan was initially the only "yes" vote for Blocker, but a "managerial mutiny" from the "Idol" crew forced Richie to change his vote and send the Texan to Hollywood. Although Richie took back his vote, he didn't take back his initial declaration. Way to call me out @lukebryan! Nothing wrong with a quick chat with the stars above from time to time… keeps us shining 😎✨ #idol pic.twitter.com/WnDFuiejpr — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) February 25, 2024

Fans Reminisce About the "Good Ol' Days" of "American Idol"

Want to feel old? Babies born during Season 1 of "American Idol" can now legally purchase alcohol. "I used to *wait* for American idol all week and text in my votes on my lil red enV 2," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Omg I had a red enV2!! Haha love that. I used to always call in my votes in the early seasons. — Kaylynn Michelle (@KaysPromotions) February 26, 2024 The singing competition show first aired in 2002 and has since become one of the most successful shows in the history of American television. "Idol" has even survived cancellation. Declining ratings ended the show's run on Fox in 2016, but ABC acquired the rights to "American Idol" in time for the 2017 season.

