‘The Voice’ Fans Convinced Tae Lewis Is “Going to the Finals” After Smashing Dan + Shay Performance

Honoring his coaches Dan and Shay, Tae Lewis kicked off his live The Voice performance with the duo’s hit track “19, You + Me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking about his song choice, Lewis stated he couldn’t wait to show Dan and Shay what he’s got. The duo pointed out that the song is close to their hearts because it is the first song they pitched to country radio.

“This song changed our lives,” Dan stated. Both he and Shay were confident that Lewis could rock the song on stage.

Tae Lewis then said it was a monumental moment to perform the song in front of his The Voice coaches.

And Team Dan + Shay’s first performer didn’t disappoint, with all four coaches giving a standing ovation. Furthermore, fans are convinced, Lewis did enough to punch a ticket to the finals.



Tae Lewis is going to the finals. I'm calling it now #TheVoice — Abel Guy (@cuspofbeauty) May 7, 2024

When asked what she thought, Reba McEntire, who was Tae Lewis’ original The Voice coach, declared, “Oh my Gosh, I’m so thrilled to see you. Even if you being on their team, I had to let you go off mine, but I’m so glad you’re still in the competition because you deserve it”

Oh my Gosh,Tae Lewis killed Dan and Shay’s song,You and me❤️‍🔥😘 — Shirley Ann Guthrie (@NahhasShirley) May 7, 2024

McEntire continued to praise Lewsi by noting it was such a great performance. “I just love you to pieces,” she added.

Beautiful performance, Tae Lewis! — joshua leclair (@joshualeclair1) May 7, 2024

When it was time for their thoughts, Dan and Shay didn’t hold back. “Do you feel that, dude?” Shay stated. “You absolutely crushed. I’m so proud [and] I’m getting emotional, man. I’m truly emotional because this whole journey, getting to watch you, man. I do call you my friend.”

He then added, “I’m so proud of you and I hope you soak this moment.”

Dan also stated it was Tae Lewis’ best performance yet. “It felt like you belong here,” he went on to point out. “You felt comfortable in your own skin, and that was incredible. Absolutely crushed it. We love you, man.”

(Photo via YouTube)