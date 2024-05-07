Suki Waterhouse Announces North American Tour in 2024

English pop singer Suki Waterhouse is going on tour this fall, and she’s bringing along fellow artists Debbii Dawson and Bully to open! The headlining tour will span both US coasts, plus a few dates throughout Canada. Aptly named The Sparklemuffin Tour, Waterhouse will bring her iconic sparkling performance to 24 cities in support of her upcoming untitled album, which is due for release later in 2024.

The Suki Waterhouse 2024 Tour will kick off on September 28 in Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom with support from Debbii Dawson. The tour is expected to end on December 21 in Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern with support from Bully.

A number of presale events for this tour will begin on May 8 at 8:00 am CDT via Ticketmaster. If you’re interested in getting in on the VIP packages (which include meet-and-greet opportunities) before tickets go on-sale, this will be the time to do so.

Public on-sale begins on May 10 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out before the presale events end (which is likely), you can always pop over to Stubhub to see what’s there. You might even get lucky and find some tickets that are cheaper than face value.

Get your tickets to see Suki Waterhouse live in 2024 before they’ve sold out!

September 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom (with Debbii Dawson)

October 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (with Bully)

October 18 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater (with Bully)

October 19 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum (with Bully)

October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren (with Bully)

October 22 – San Diego, CA – The Sound (with Bully)

October 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre (with Bully)

October 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

October 28 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom (with Bully)

October 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater (with Bully)

December 2 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman (with Bully)

December 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory (with Bully)

December 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with Bully)

December 6 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora (with Bully)

December 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (with Bully)

December 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (with Bully)

December 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (with Bully)

December 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (with Bully)

December 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (with Bully)

December 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY (with Bully)

December 17 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre (with Bully)

December 18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (with Bully)

December 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (with Bully)

December 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (with Bully)

Photo courtesy of Suki Waterhouse’s official Facebook page

