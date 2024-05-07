Bryan Olesen Channels Queen for Rocking Performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” on ‘The Voice’

The Voice star Bryan Olesen took the stage for the Playoff Rounds in a bright pink suit. That bold wardrobe choice turned out to be the least memorable part of the former Christian rock guitarist’s performance. Olesen, 50, nailed every note of Toto’s hit “Africa.” The Nebraska native has set himself apart from the competition all season along. It’s helped him reach the top 12, where standing out is now more crucial than ever. During Monday’s (May 6) episode, Olesen once again owned the stage and proved why he’s been a fan favorite since the blind auditions.

Bryan Olesen Covers Queen on ‘The Voice’

Taking on Queen, Bryan Olesen fought for his spot in the top 8. Never one to shy away from the big notes, the musician gave it his all on every note of “Don’t Stop Me,” the British rock quartet’s enduring 1979 hit.

“He is electric on stage,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Nails most of the midrange flow of the melody. This was working him, and he climbed that mountain.”

Bryan Olesen is undoubtedly The Voice. #TheVoice — Dave Miller (@Miller_Dave) May 7, 2024

Olesen hinted at his song choice in an Instagram reel posted to his account Monday (May 6.) He discussed his experience making it to the Live Rounds, ending with, “And this song… it’s like, nothing’s gonna stop me.”

“Voice fans, I feel like I bring something that’s different, that not anybody else brings on this show,” he continued. “So, you know, keep me here. Don’t stop me now.”

Bryan Olesen Once Played Guitar in a Christian Rock Band

Olesen is certainly no amateur musician. He joined the Christian rock band Newsboys in February 2004, replacing guitarist Jody Davis. Olesen remained the band’s lead guitarist and background vocalist until January 2006, when he left to focus on his other band, VOTA. He helped found the Christian rock outfit, initially known as Casting Pearls, in 1997.

Viewers were eager to see Olesen return to The Voice stage April 22. He became the first artist of season 25 to earn the sought-after Playoff Pass. This allowed him to skip the Knockouts and immediately begin preparing for the Playoffs. Now, Olesen is fighting for his spot in the top 8 alongside fellow Team Legend members Nathan Chester and Zoe Levert.

