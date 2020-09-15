Live on Bandsintown, 5 pm Eastern/2 pm Western

The wonderful Kaya Stewart is doing a concert today, livestreamed on Bandintown

at 5 pm Eastern/2 pm Western today:



This is the link for Kaya live today.



Kaya Stewart

Born in London but raised in Los Angeles, Kaya grew up surrounded by music in a great way. Her dad is the legendary Dave Stewart, the man behind many of the greatest popular songs of our time, from “Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This” to “Don’t Come Around Here No More” with Tom Petty, and much more.



Kaya grew up with perpetual music, art and creativity always around her, while friends like Mick Jagger, Tom Petty and, of course, Annie Lennox, would frequent her home. She also was born with a great gift for music, as a singer, dancer and songwriter. She wrote her first songs at the age of six and never stopped.



By her early teens, Kaya was already out in the world, and quickly injected herself into Los Angeles’ live music scene, sneaking into shows and establishing herself as a performer in her own right. She emerged on the scene with her song, “In Love With A Boy,” in 2014. The candid yet relatable track solidified her as one of pop music’s most promising up-and-coming young artists. After releasing her self-titled debut album in 2016, Kaya toured non-stop across the U.S., including performing dates on the Warped Tour where she was the youngest female artist to participate in the iconic touring festival.

She continues to explore what it means to be a pop artist in today’s day and age with the release of her latest single, “California.” If you wonder if she knows how to write a good song, check it out. That chorus – rendered in great exultant harmonies – brings it to that realm where other great California anthems reside.



The single, out now with a great rap by hip-hop artist Childish Major, is her coming-of-age song in this craziest age ever, and in the Golden State.

Kaya is forever exploring and redefining what it means to be a pop artist in today’s world – especially during these uncertain times. “There was never a moment of ‘Oh, this is what I want to do’. It’s always just been a part of who I am.”

Kaya Stewart, “California” featuring Childish Major



