Mick Jagger’s Daughter Discusses Living in Rolling Stones Rocker’s Shadow

Jade Jagger is opening up about life with a famous dad. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger’s 54-year-old daughter discussed her unusual childhood and how it led her to her life today.

As the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and a well known model, Jade admitted she did not have “a conventional childhood.” However, she said, “it felt normal because it was all I knew.”

“I spent so much of my time traveling and even now I feel that deep down. Sometimes I describe myself as a bit of a gypsy,” she said. “Being exposed to so many different places from such a young age allowed me to experience different cultures firsthand and that has profoundly shaped my identity and the way I see the world.”

As she grew up, Jade acknowledged that “carrying the Jagger surname” was, at times, “a real challenge.”

“Sometimes it can feel like quite a weight to bear, because it comes with so many expectations and constant comparisons,” she said. “… Growing up with a dad who has achieved so much meant living in his shadow. It was a complicated experience, but also a formative one, as it forced me to carve out my own path.”

Jade, who has three kids and four grandchildren of her own, noted that the younger generation doesn’t associate the Jagger name “with family history or legacy anymore; for them, it’s more about things like the song ‘Moves Like Jagger.’”

That fact, Jade said, has “lightened the pressure quite a bit compared with how it used to feel.”

“Everyone handles this kind of legacy differently,” she said, “but I’ve found that self‐acceptance is the key to handling it in a healthy way.”

Jade Jagger on How Her Past Shaped Her Future

Looking back on her life, Jade said she admires her parents’ intelligence. Jade added that is “so grateful for all the lessons they’ve taught me.”

“From them, I learnt discipline, a real awareness of the environment and a sense of political consciousness,” she said. “They also gave me an understanding of fashion, style and trends of the 1970s, which really shaped my aesthetic sensibility.”

That became an important component in Jade’s own work as an artist, designer, and entrepreneur. As she looks ahead to the future, Jade said she’s “setting myself some new personal challenges focused on my artistic growth.”

“I want to immerse myself more deeply in art and express myself with real authenticity through my work,” she said. “… To me, success is about accepting what I’m capable of achieving and feeling genuinely happy with the goals I set for myself—and the way I manage to reach them.”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Under One Sky