Liza Minnelli Uses AI To Release Her First New Song in 13 Years, Returns to Electronic Dance Music

Having singer Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli as parents, it seemed like destiny that Liza Minnelli would follow in their footsteps. She did exactly that when she released her debut album Liza! Liza! in the early 1960s. From that moment, she not only expanded her career in music but also ventured into her father’s world of Hollywood. She starred in films like Cabaret and Sex And The City 2. While still active in the entertainment industry, Minnelli hasn’t released new music in over a decade. Well, that changed thanks to the singer embracing AI.

With a career spanning several decades, Minnelli looked to share her stories of love, triumph, and heartbreak with her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

Set to release on March 10, 2026, the memoir will offer fans a look into the life of a legend. Compiling all her accolades, she became a non-competitive EGOT winner after winning a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award. Needing a Grammy to complete the milestone, she was awarded the Grammy Legend Award in 1990.

Although a moment of reflection, Minnelli wasn’t finished expanding her career. Sharing a post on Instagram, the singer announced her newest song, “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This”. Named after her memoir, the singer shared how the company ElevenLabs used AI technology not to duplicate her voice but to highlight it.

Liza Minnelli Promises “The Shout Outs Are All Mine”

While numerous singers, writers, and directors warned about the dangers of AI, Minnelli viewed it as a tool. She promised, “A six billion dollar techno behemoth [doing] amazing things … What I will not allow this great company to do? Create, clone or copy my voice! … We used AI arrangements. Not AI vocals … The shout outs are all mine!”

Claiming that a few “trolls” spread rumors that the song was completely AI, Minnelli gave them no attention. Thrilled about her new EDM song, she concluded, “Go listen, enjoy, and shake your pretty buns to the music, as we glide down the runway to send my book into the world and your very own hot hands.”

Aside from her post, Minnelli also offered a statement about her stance on AI. “I’ve always believed that music is about connection and emotional truth. What interested me here was the idea of using my voice and new tools in service of expression, not instead of it.”

By embracing new technology on her own terms, Minnelli is proving that reinvention has no age limit. As she prepares to release both new music and her upcoming memoir, the icon continues to honor her legacy while confidently stepping into the future.

