Ultra Music Festival 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Ultra Music Festival 2024 is going to be huge, and it’s coming up fast. The massive EDM fest will feature some big names as headliners, including Fisher, Chris Lake, David Guetta, Calvin Harris (who hasn’t performed at the fest in over a decade), Armin Van Burren, Excision, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, and more. There will also be multiple stages with dozens of different artists performing, including established names as well as up-and-comers in the EDM scene.

The three-day fest will kick off on March 22 and end on March 24 in downtown Miami, Florida at Bayfront Park. Unfortunately, Ultra Music Festival has officially sold out as of this posting, but that doesn’t mean fans are completely out of luck. Tickets to the major EDM fest are still available, and we’ll break down how to get last-minute tickets.

Tickets have sold out via the fest’s website and it doesn’t look like they’re providing a ticket exchange for the events. However, there are some tickets available over at Stubhub.

We always recommend Stubhub as the go-to secondary ticketing platform to check after a concert or festival has sold out. Not only will you be able to find last-minute tickets, but you’ll also benefit from the platform’s FanProtect Program. This guarantees that all purchases on Stubhub are scam-free, fraud-free, and worry-free. However, you should pop over there immediately to see what’s available, as even tickets on Stubhub are selling out lightning-fast.

This is your last chance to get tickets to Ultra Music Festival 2024, so do not wait around! Tickets will likely be completely gone in a few days or less.

Friday, March 22 – Downtown Miami, FL – Bayfront Park – Fisher, Chris Lake, Hardwell, and More

Saturday, March 23 – Downtown Miami, FL – Bayfront Park – David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Excision, and More

Sunday, March 24 – Downtown Miami, FL – Bayfront Park – Calvin Harris, Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, and More

