Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA set to Headline Governors Ball 2023

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza are scheduled to headline the 2023 Governors Ball, running June 9 through June 11 at its new location Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

Home of the iconic World’s Fair and the annual U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the new location in Queens is a shift from the previous space at Citi Field where the festival had been held since 2021 after moving from Randall’s Island in Manhattan, where it ran from 2012 through 2019. When it first launched in 2011 Governors Ball was a one-day festival on Governors Island in Manhattan. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The move to Corona Park will accommodate the 2023 headliners—teased days earlier in an animated YouTube revealing clues about some of the performers, including a flute for flautist Lizzo—in addition to more than 60 acts set to perform at the three-day festival this year, including HAIM, Finneas, Diplo, Lil Baby, Lil Das X, Giveon, Pusha T, Girls in Red, Snail Mail, Suki Waterhouse, among dozens of others.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” said Tom Russell, co-founder, and partner at Founders Entertainment, in a statement. “Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.”

Along with green spaces and grassy fields for the stage set ups, Corona Park is also easily accessible for attendees with mass transportation, options including the MTA 7 subway line and Long Island Railroad.

In addition to VIP and Platinum ticket options, the 2023 festival will also introduce the GA+ ticket, which will feature access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating, and an exclusive bar, food vendors, water refill stations, and a dedicated concierge.

Festival producers, Founders Entertainment, are also working with the Queens Night Market to bring a variety of food and other vendors representing New York City and specifically the borough of Queens throughout the festival.

This year, the Governors Ball Gives Back program will also benefit the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program, which provides scholarships to youth from under-served communities who are interested in working in the music industry, in addition to supporting the Queens community by partnering with local non-profit organizations, including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC), and more revealed in the coming weeks.

Governors Ball 2023 will also welcome young, local musicians from the School of Rock Queens and the School of Rock Brooklyn, who will perform during the festival.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza, and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya, and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup:

Friday, June 9

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp