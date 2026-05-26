With a career lasting nearly seven decades, Sonny Rollins used his time in the spotlight to collaborate with jazz legends like Jackie McLean, Kenny Drew, and Art Taylor. He also released compositions like “St. Thomas,” “Airegin,” and “Oleo.” His 1956 album, Saxophone Colossus, was even preserved by the National Recording Registry. Often considered the “greatest living improviser”, sadly, Rollins passed away at 95.

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On May 25, news broke that Rollins had passed away at his home in Woodstock, New York. At 95, the musician left behind a legacy that will forever entertain and inspire. The statement suggested that Rollins was “one of the most honored and influential figures in American music of the 20th century and beyond.”

Throughout his time in the recording studio, Rollins offered his talents on more than 100 albums. And while collaborating with legends like Miles Davis, the musician even caught the attention of Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones. But when asking Rollins to help with the 1981 album Tattoo You, it was the musician who was hesitant.

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The Person Who Convinced Sonny Rollins To Work With The Rolling Stones

Once discussing the road that led him to the Rolling Stones, Rollins explained to The New York Times that he was going to decline. “I said: ‘Man, the Rolling Stones. I don’t want to do any record with the Rolling Stones. I’d considered them — and it’s faulty — not on the level of jazz.”

Rollins didn’t want to play on the album, but his wife had other plans. “My wife said, ‘No, no, you must do it.’ So I said, ‘OK, let me see if I can relate to what they are doing; let me see if I can make it sound as good as possible.’”

Listening to his wife, Rollins put his name on “Waiting on a Friend,” “Slave,” and “Neighbours.” As for that sound he produced with the band. “I do remember once I was in the supermarket up in Hudson, New York, and they were playing Top 40 records. I heard this song and thought, Who’s that guy? His playing struck a chord in me. Then I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s me!’ It was my playing on one of those Rolling Stones records.”

From jazz to rock records, the musician spent decades proving his talent could transcend genres. Even at 95, Rollins leaves behind a sound that will forever be timeless.

(Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images)