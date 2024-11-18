Lonestar Deliver a “Battle Cry” with Their Cover of P!NK’s “Try” from Forthcoming EP (Exclusive Premiere)

Award-winning country group Lonestar will release their new EP Iconic, Vol. 1 on January 24. The collection pays tribute to legendary female artists with covers of unforgettable tracks by P!NK, Cyndi Lauper, Adele, Fleetwood Mac, and the Eurythmics. Tomorrow (November 19), they’ll release their rendition of P!NK’s “Try” as the third single from the EP. Today, American Songwriter is proud to premiere the track a day early.

Lonestar vocalist Drew Womack said that the band chose to cover pop and rock tracks instead of sticking to country because they wanted to give their fans something fresh. For him, “Try” is one of the most exciting songs on the album. “Once I found where I was going to land on that song, it just kind of took a life of its own,” he said in a press release.

Speaking exclusively to American Songwriter, Womack said, “We chose to cover ‘Try’ by P!NK because it’s more than just a song—it’s a battle cry. It reminds us and our fans that no matter how hard life knocks you down, you’ve got to rise, push through, and keep fighting. The energy and emotion in it are pure, and we couldn’t resist putting our spin on it.”

Lonestar on Iconic, Vol. 1

While Lonestar wanted to put their spin on a handful of classic songs for the new EP, they knew that they also had to stay true enough to the original recordings to make fans happy. “There were certain parts where we were like, ‘Alright we have to stay true to this section of the song because people expect that,’” keyboard player Dean Sams said of the balance they found on the EP. “So, there were certain parts of every song we tried to remain true to the original, but always keeping in mind we’re Lonestar and if we were going to do it exactly like the original artist, would there really be a point in doing it?”

Iconic, Vol. 1 Tracklist

“Rolling in the Deep” (Adele) “Try” (P!NK) “Time After Time” (Cyndi Lauper) “Here Comes the Rain Again” (Eurythmics) “You Make Loving Fun” (Fleetwood Mac)

Featured Image by Keith Griner/Getty Images