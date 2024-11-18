A Q&A With the Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion Winner, Arianna Pappas

“Seasons”

Written by Arianna Pappas, Joseph Wandass IV and Julia Morey

Interview by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Arianna Pappas, Joseph Wandass IV and Julia Morey are the American Songwriter Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion winners for their song “Seasons.” American Songwriter caught up with Arianna and Julia to get the story behind the lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

Arianna Pappas: I started writing lyrics and melodies when I was a young girl. I began combining the two in high school as I was learning to play guitar.

Julia Morey: I wrote my first song when I was in 8th grade (about a decade ago!) – right after I got a keyboard piano for my birthday – the same one I use to this day!

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Autumn Leaves Promotion?

AP: This song cycles through the “seasons”, pairing heartbreak lyrics with a delicate and dreamy melody. Every time I listen to it, I can see the fall colors changing and fading. I think it perfectly represents what two people can go through in a relationship.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Seasons”?

AP: I originally started writing “Seasons” for a school project a couple years ago. My professor provided us with an instrumental track as a launchpad, and I ran with it. The chords and arrangement immediately made me think of being forced to let go of someone. I received great feedback at the time, but the song was unfinished. Three months later, I worked on it with Julia for a bit, then brought Joe in on the collaboration. She has a masterful way with words, and he has strong ideas and demo-making abilities. We wound up with a piece of art that we are all proud of.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

AP: My favorite songwriters include Jessi Alexander, Hillary Lindsey, and Paul McCartney. What I love about Jessi and Hillary is that they both have an incredible knack for storytelling and delivering a powerful message in a fresh way. Being a fairly new Beatles fan, Paul’s intricate melodies and complex ideas always captivated me as a listener.

JM: I have so many! Nicolle Galyon is one of my favorites for sure. I’m constantly inspired by her unique and emotional way of storytelling. Amy Allen – because of course! Pop-writing queen! I’m also a huge fan of Zach Bryan, Lauren Hungate, Julia Michaels, Lauren Watkins, and Lori McKenna.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

AP: I am so thrilled to be releasing “Seasons” as my fourth single next year. Stay tuned!

What would you tell other songwriters who are considering entering the contest?

AP: Just go for it. Take every opportunity you can. You never know when something will pop. I certainly didn’t!

Read the winning lyrics to “Seasons” below:

We were two hearts colliding

As the autumn colors paint the city streets

Two star-crossed lovers

Floating, falling, dancing on a breeze

I told myself that love could never fade

But maybe we were both just too afraid

We don’t know the reasons

Why it slipped out of our hands

Strong winds are raging

Chasing away our second chance

No use believing in a temporary feeling

Seasons

Won’t you take me back to

That sweeter summer dream

Flying in your shotgun seat

Framed in the rearview

Your eyes shine like the sea

Forever fixed on me

I told myself you were my saving grace

But maybe we got lost along the way

We don’t know the reasons

Why it slipped out of our hands

Strong winds are raging

Chasing away our second chance

No use believing in a temporary feeling

Then winter came and our love froze

Left all we had out in the cold

The home we built covered by snow

Now there’s no one here to hold

We don’t know the reasons

Why it slipped out of our hands

Strong winds are raging

Chasing away our second chance

No use believing in a temporary feeling

In the end one of us is bound to leave in

Seasons

Seasons

