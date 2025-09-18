Longform Kings: 3 Rock Bands Who Are Better at Albums Than Singles

Some rock artists shine on a single. They and their writers know just how to capture the attention of the masses for three minutes. Then, some rock artists thrive in an album cycle. The revel in the process of making longform work, meditating over how every song works in conjunction with one another. The three rock bands below are those kinds of artists. They have always been better at albums than singles.

Videos by American Songwriter

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd took psychedelia and made a story out of it. Their albums are like set pieces: grand and with no shortage of drama. Though not every album they released as a unit was a concept record, the fan favorite projects were. They pushed album-making to the limit, earning one of the most heady and intellectual runs of any rock band ever.

Although Pink Floyd fans have a hard time picking, certain albums consistently appear on “favorites” lists. Their rock opera, The Wall, is a strong contender, telling the story of a rock star who isolates himself. Another strong option, The Dark Side of the Moon, contemplates human struggle. While there are standout songs from these rock albums, they are best enjoyed as a whole. That can’t be said for every artist’s discography.

[RELATED: Pink Floyd Releasing Deluxe 50th Anniversary Reissues of ‘Wish You Were Here,’ Featuring Previously Unheard Demos and Outtakes]

Grateful Dead

Where the Grateful Dead really thrive is on stage, but a close second is their albums. To an untrained ear, their extended songs aren’t very digestible. It takes a real fan of jam bands to have the urge to play a one-off Grateful Dead song. It might be easier for the masses to understand the appeal of this rock band if they took time to savor their albums.

You get a real sense of how stellar this band is on stage when you listen to their albums. They play like a set and have enough energy to mimic a live setting. Being able to translate what the Grateful Dead are like out on the road is no easy feat. It’s a testament to the band’s understanding of their strengths.

Radiohead

Radiohead has earned massive singles in their tenure, much to their chagrin. But apart from those singles, this rock band works best on albums.

Radiohead is known for its transformative and experimental works. To truly understand the impact of this band on rock, you need to digest their albums. You can witness a shift in the genre when you listen to their highly influential records.

(Photo by Andrew Whittuck/Redferns)