LOOK: Usher Ties The Knot in Vegas Hours After Super Bowl Performance

One would think Usher might need a breather after he dazzled viewers Feb. 11 with a dynamic Super Bowl halftime show. But far from taking a break, the “Confessions” singer got married instead.

‘One of Them Ones:’ Usher Shares Wedding Photos to Social Media

Usher celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a series of photos from his Las Vegas wedding to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea.

With Usher’s mom Jonetta Patton as their witness, the couple tied the knot at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane just hours after the “U Got It Bad” star performed at Allegiant Stadium.

“One of them Ones,” Usher wrote in the caption — referencing a track from his latest album Coming Home, which dropped Feb. 9.

“I love this for y’all,” rapper Bun B, of UGK, wrote in an Instagram comment.

Usher follows Super Bowl performance with Las Vegas wedding | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/gOeueLBjn5 — wdsu (@wdsu) February 15, 2024 A representative for Usher confirmed the pair’s nuptials in a statement to People. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” the statement read.

Usher and Goicoechea Wed After Five Years Together

The newlyweds have been dating since 2019 and have two children together, daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher told People earlier this week. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

Super Bowl Halftime Show Producer Calls Usher ‘One of the Elites’

Usher spent his last hours as a bachelor wowing crowds during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The R&B star, 45, highlighted some of his biggest hits like “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” and “U Don’t Have To Call.” True to his words, he also brought out some iconic guests such as Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and H.E.R.

Super Bowl halftime executive producer Jesse Collins told The Hollywood Reporter that the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner “belongs on that musical Mount Rushmore.”

“[You’re] watching someone that truly seeks perfection,” Collins said. “And you get this incredible performer that can sing and dance and captivate an audience, and I think he did all that tonight.”

