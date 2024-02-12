Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Sets Social Media Ablaze: Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, & Ludacris Take the Stage

Tonight (February 11), Usher performed at the Super Bowl for the first time. However, the R&B star didn’t just reach a career milestone tonight. He also made history. For years, the NFL has given artists 13 minutes to perform during the Halftime. The “My Boo” singer was able to negotiate a 15-minute slot. During his star-studded performance, he made good use of the extra time.

Some of Usher’s biggest hits have included guest artists. So it only made sense for him to invite some of his famous friends to perform with him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Lil Jon and Ludacris were there to help him bring “Yeah!” to the Game Day Crowd. Alicia Keys also made an appearance to bring a killer rendition of “My Boo” to the halftime show.

Usher Treats Fans to His Biggest Hits

Usher took the field surrounded by dancers and acrobats and wowed the crowd with his moves and smooth singing. He started the show with “Caught Up.” Then, he launched flawlessly into “U Don’t Have to Call.”

After a bit of “Superstar,” the first special guest appeared. Alicia Keys appeared in a stunning gown behind a red piano. She and Usher sang “If I Ain’t Got You” before launching into a steamy performance of “My Boo.”

Then, Usher picked things up a bit with “Confessions Part II” and “U Got It Bad” Later, he donned roller skates for “OMG.” Then HER came out to shred a guitar solo ahead of “Bad Girl.”

Lil Jon made a big entrance with “Turn Down for What” before he joined Usher and Ludacris for “Yeah!” to massive cheers from the crowd.

Fans React to the Halftime Show

“Usher playing all the hits,” one fan tweeted after the R&B star worked through some of his most popular bangers.

Usher handling the business fasho 💯 — Yohance (@yohanceadams55) February 12, 2024

This Halftime show was nostalgic for many viewers. “This is so important for me as someone who had the shirtless centerfold of Usher from Teen People magazine taped to the ceiling of her bottom bunk at summer camp,” another fan said.

Usher is so elite — thatgirlsteff (@thtgirlsteff) February 12, 2024

“Can Usher keep playing through the second half,” another fan asked, hoping to hear more of the hits.

