Usher Announces Past Present Future Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates And How To Buy Tickets 

Eight-time Grammy Award Winner Usher has just announced his Past Present Future Tour, slated to cover arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Usher just had one of the most exciting half-time performances of any Super Bowl and fans can’t wait to see what his tour has in store.

He’s also coming off the back of an incredibly successful Las Vegas residency where he sold out over 100 shows. For this tour, Usher will be starting his latest run of shows in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena in August before wrapping up at the Toyota Center in Houston in November.

If you want to see Usher live on his latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Usher has also just released a brand new album, his first in over 8 years, and we can hope to hear some of the new tracks at his concerts. Fans can also look forward to hearing some of the most classic tracks of the early 2000s, including “Yeah”, “OMG”, and more.

While he hasn’t announced who he’ll have open for him for his Past Present Future tour, Usher is known to bring quality acts with him wherever he performs. His previous tours have included talents like DJ Cassidy while his latest Super Bowl performance saw the artist bring out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and more.

If you want to see one of the smoothest singers of our time, we suggest buying your tickets soon. Usher just sold out over 100 shows during his Las Vegas residency and his Past Present Future Tour is set to do the same. Buy official tickets directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

08/16 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

08/17 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

08/20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

08/21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

08/23 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Arena

08/24 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Arena

08/27 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

08/28 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

08/30 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

08/31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

09/02 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

09/03 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

09/06 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

09/07 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

09/09 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

09/10 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

09/12 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

09/13 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

09/17 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

09/18 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

09/21 – Los Angeles, California – Intuit Dome

09/22 – Los Angeles, California – Intuit Dome

09/24 – Los Angeles, California – Intuit Dome

09/25 – Los Angeles, California – Intuit Dome

09/28 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena

09/29 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena

10/03 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

10/04 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

10/05 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

10/07 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX

10/08 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX

10/11 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

10/12 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

10/14 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

10/17 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

10/18 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

10/20 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

10/22 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

10/23 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

10/25 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

10/26 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center

10/28 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

10/29 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

11/02 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Center

11/03 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Center

11/07 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

11/08 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

11/10 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

11/11 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

11/15 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Center

11/16 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Center

11/18 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center

11/19 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center

11/23 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

11/24 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

11/27 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

11/29 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

FAQs

When do tickets for Usher’s Past Present Future 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Usher’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Usher Past Present Future 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Usher’s Past Present Future 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Usher 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Usher Past Present Future 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Usher tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Usher Past Present Future 2024 tour?

Usher has added a VIP ticket package to his latest tour, giving you the chance to meet the singer live. It comes with a great seat, free drinks and snacks, and a whole lot more. If you’ve always wanted to meet the “OMG” star, this is the perfect ticket package for you.

While we’ve listed all of Usher’s latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Usher Past Present Future 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Usher tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Usher merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Usher’s Past Present Future 2024 Tour?

Usher hasn’t yet announced who will be joining him for his 2024 tour. He’s been known to bring stellar acts with him on the road in the past and this tour shouldn’t be any different.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

