Loretta Lynn’s Family Seeks Prayers as Son Ernie Hospitalized Again for Kidney Failure

It’s been a rough week for Loretta Lynn’s extended family. The late country icon’s son, Ernest “Ernie” Ray Lynn, has been hospitalized this week due to his ongoing battle with kidney failure.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lynn’s wife Crystal shared the concerning news through her Facebook page and has asked fans for prayers during this difficult time.

Crystal revealed that Ernie has been “in and out of the hospital” for the last week as a result of “more issues” resulting from his kidney failure diagnosis.

At this point, Ernie’s family does not have more information about his condition. Crystal noted in her post that doctors are unsure what is physically wrong. Ernie will need to undergo an exploratory procedure to see what may be causing his issues. Ernie’s family is hopeful that his doctors will be able to approve him for a kidney transplant.

Ernie Ray Lynn’s Ongoing Battle with Kidney Failure

Kidney failure is no easy disease to deal with, and it’s nothing new for the late “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer’s son. Ernie endured critical surgery in January of this year. The surgery was initially considered unsuccessful before Ernie was finally able to get a successful dialyzation. Unfortunately, kidney failure is a condition that has no cure, and it can cause ongoing problems for the rest of one’s life.

Ernie is one of six children born to the famed singer Loretta Lynn and her husband Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn. He is also the father of country star Tayla Lynn.

We wish his family the best during this difficult time and hope his recovery is speedy. His family has requested privacy as well as support during his recovery.

Photo courtesy of Loretta Lynn’s official Instagram account

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.