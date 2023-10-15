Lori McKenna Shares Poignant Video for ‘The Town in Your Heart’

Hit songwriter Lori McKenna teams up with her frequent collaborator Hillary Lindsey in a poignant new video. McKenna recently released the acoustic video for “The Town in Your Heart” which shows her and Lindsey seated inside a recording studio as McKenna softly strums an acoustic guitar. The two trade harmonies as they sing in the chorus: Where there’s an old white church and a Dairy Freeze / A borrowed car and a field of dreams / Go on and take me with you wherever you are / I hope I live on a road in the town in your heart.

“Losing someone you love is impossibly hard,” McKenna shares in a press statement about the song’s meaning. “I believe the only way to move forward in grief is to keep the people we’ve lost right with us. Right in our chest. Dustin Christensen, Jessie Jo Dillon, and I wrote this song about losing someone, about keeping them in a different way, and about hoping they keep us too.”

“The Town in Your Heart” appears on McKenna’s new album, 1988, which was released in July 2023. The album is named in honor of the year she married her husband Gene. “I was trying to let my age and experience guide me through making a record I wished I’d made when I was younger,” she observes of the album. “I really wanted it to sound like if I made a rock record in the ’90s, and then I remembered that I made my first album in 1998. There’s something so 30 years ago in my head about this record. In a way I wish I could start again and know what I know now.”

McKenna is finishing up a joint tour with fellow hit songwriter Brandy Clark. An Evening with Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna Tour kicked off on September 28 and brings them to theaters around the country before concluding on October 15 in McKenna’s native Massachusetts in Boston at The Wilbur.

Photo Credit: Thomas Heney / Courtesy Sacks & Co