Brandy Clark and Lori McKenna Announce Joint Tour

Lori McKenna and Brandy Clark are coming to a city near you. In the fall of 2023, two of Nashville’s most revered songwriters are teaming up on the co-headlining An Evening with Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna Tour which takes them to theaters across the U.S., beginning on September 28 in Houston, Texas, at the Heights Theater.

They continue on to Dallas and New Braunfels, followed by a pair of stops in Tennessee in Knoxville and Chattanooga. They then traverse across the eastern part of the U.S. before ending the tour in McKenna’s native Massachusetts in Boston at The Wilbur on October 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. local time.

“I’m so excited to be hittin’ the road with one of my favorite artists & friends @LoriMcKennaMA,” Clark writes in a Tweet. “Thrilled to announce these shows with my pal @thebrandyclark she is one of my favorite singer/songwriters of all time and one of the very best humans I know,” McKenna praises. “We’ll be trading songs and stories (probably laughs and even tears) and visiting some places I don’t get to play very often. I hope you can join us.”

In addition to work from their solo careers, the pair will perform songs they’ve written for other artists. McKenna is a three-time Grammy Award winner in the category of Best Country Song for writing The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table,” Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.” The latter two songs also earned her the award for Song of the Year at the CMA Awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The hitmaker has released 12 studio albums as a solo artist since 2000. Her new album, 1988, is set for release in July 2023.

“Follow Your Arrow” by Kacey Musgraves, “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert and “Better Dig Two” by The Band Perry are among the hits that Clark has written. She’s also released four solo studio albums, her latest being a self-titled endeavor in May 2023. It features a collaboration with Brandi Carlile on the deep cut “Dear Insecurity.”

An Evening with Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna Tour Dates:

September 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

September 29—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

September 30—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

October 5—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

October 6—Chattanooga, TN—Walker Theatre

October 7—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center

October 8—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall

October 12—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall at Babeville

October 13—Laconia, NH—The Colonial Theatre of Laconia

October 14—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music

October 15—Boston, MA—The Wilbur

Photo Credit: Victoria Stevens/Courtesy of Sacks and Co.