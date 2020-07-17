​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

July 17, 2020 (Los Angeles, CA) – Eclectic Angelino rock duo more, comprised of songwriters, vocalists, and multi-instrumentalists Kane Ritchotte and Malcolm McRae, announce the release oftheir debut EP titled 1/2 -available now via Warner Records. The five-song EP contains the recently released tracks “Settled In” and “God’s in the Details,” along with new compositions “All-American Guts,” “The Way,” and “Elaborate Attractions.” Click HERE to listen to EP 1/2.

Today, more release a lysergically-laced short film for the focus track “Elaborate Attractions,” filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Keene McRae, brother of more’s Malcolm McRae. The video is as compelling as the track itself. Click HERE to listen to “Elaborate Attractions” and HERE to watch the official video.

Richotte (vocals, drums, guitar, bass and percussion) and McRae (vocals, guitar) recorded the tracks at the famed Sound City Studios in Los Angeles with veteran producer Tony Berg (Bandura, guitar, keys) at the helm. Additional backing vocals courtesy of: Maddy Baltor, Joseph Lorge and Will Maclellan.

1/2 EP Tracklisting:

Settled In

God’s in the Details

Elaborate Attractions

All-American Guts

The Way

Click HERE to view “God’s In The Details (Riley Keough version).”

Click HERE to view “Settled In” and HERE to listen.

Click HERE to view “God’s in the Details (original version)” and HERE to listen.

