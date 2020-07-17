Listen & Subscribe to BiB
We had the pleasure of interviewing St.Blue (Stephanie Oliver) over Zoom audio!
Piecing together her identity through her craft, Art-Pop Electro artist St.Blue (Stephanie Oliver) is finding strength in creating her own narrative. While ‘St.’ is an abbreviation of Stephanie, ‘Blue’ reflects the tranquillity and stillness of water; a sensation which washes over you upon listening to her dream-like melodies.
St.Blue is unafraid to explore the darker corners of our inner-selves which is always apparent within the raw honesty of her lyrics. As a LGBT+ artist, St.Blue has had to battle against the misconceptions which surround her identity. – a strength which is now channelled through songwriting.
With Wonderland featuring the premiere of her most recent single Ashes, as well as being lauded as the Best In New Music by the publication, St.Blue’s journey in self-discovery is only just beginning.
- https://stbluemusic.com/
- https://www.facebook.com/iamstblue/
- https://open.spotify.com/artist/0E3UGWYbGpnK3UpjePWQ0F
- https://www.instagram.com/iamstblue/
