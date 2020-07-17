Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

​​Piecing together her identity through her craft, Art-Pop Electro artist St.Blue (Stephanie Oliver) is finding strength in creating her own narrative. While ‘St.’ is an abbreviation of Stephanie, ‘Blue’ reflects the tranquillity and stillness of water; a sensation which washes over you upon listening to her dream-like melodies.​​

​​St.Blue is unafraid to explore the darker corners of our inner-selves which is always apparent within the raw honesty of her lyrics. As a LGBT+ artist, St.Blue has had to battle against the misconceptions which surround her identity. – a strength which is now channelled through songwriting.

​​With Wonderland featuring the premiere of her most recent single Ashes, as well as being lauded as the Best In New Music by the publication, St.Blue’s journey in self-discovery is only just beginning.​​

