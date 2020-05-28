Lucas Hoge Debuts, Shares Inspiration Behind “Wishin’ I Was Fishin'”

For the last two decades, Nebraskan singer/songwriter Lucas Hoge has been selling out shows and winning awards as one of the most popular names on the Inspirational Country circuit.



But this summer, Hoge will also flex his skills as a television personality as the host of his own hunting and fishing program, “Hoge Wild,” which airs on the Sportsman Channel and hopes to “aim to change the conversation around wildlife conservation.” Throughout the series, Hoge travels to Nebraska, Colorado, the Cayman Islands, and many more locations around the world.



On his latest single, however, Hoge combines his two passions in the form of “Wishing I Was Fishing.” For Lucas, going out on the water with his rod and tackle box has been a lifelong occupation, one that signifies the bonds of love in sharing the enjoyment of fishing with his dad.



“I have always wanted to write a song about my dad,” Hoge tells American Songwriter about the song, which he cowrote with Phillip Lammond. “Family is so important and my relationship with dad means the world to me. My buddy Phillip and I agreed that paying homage to our dads would make for a great song. We both grew up fishing with our dads and thought writing about that time alone you get with your dad while out on the water would be something a lot of people can connect with. I’ve been fishing and hunting with my dad since I was a kid and I think a lot of people grow up spending their quality time with their fathers out on a lake fishing. My hope is that this song takes you back to those special memories with your dad, just like it does for me. “



For the single, Hoge partnered with the popular beach clothing line Salt Life to put together a fan video featuring footage of fans fishing with their dads. It’s a perfect sentiment to ring in the Father’s Day holiday, especially during these uncertain times when some dads and their sons might not be able to fish together.



What’s more, Hoge was able to test drive the new song on the grandest stage in country music while the ink was still drying on the lyric sheet.



“Right after we finished writing the song I received a call from the Opry asking if I would come play that night. The same day we finished writing the song I performed it for the very first time on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.”

