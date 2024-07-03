Lukas Nelson Is Having a Moment After Stepping up for Ailing Father Willie During Outlaw Festival

Lukas Nelson has captured the hearts of fans everywhere after stepping up to perform in place of his father, Willie Nelson, at multiple stops during the Outlaw Music Festival. Willie has been recovering and resting on doctor’s orders recently, and has canceled multiple live appearances during the festival. However, Lukas has taken his father’s place temporarily, playing Willie Nelson’s hits for eager fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the July 2 show in Massachusetts, Lukas took the stage to sing Willie’s 1980 hit “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.” Fans were quick to compare Lukas to his father, praising his ability to play the classics so easily. They also pointed out how similar Lukas sounds to Willie.

Previously, during a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, Lukas Nelson took the stage to sing a few different Willie songs—”Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Crazy,” and “Nightlife” medley. Fans were moved by his performance and full of support for Willie and his family.

“I feel like Lukas never takes his birth for granted…” one fan wrote, noting Lukas’ humble nature. He may have forged his own path, but he’s still Willie Nelson’s son, and you just don’t ignore something like that. When his father needed him, Lukas was there, and fans appreciated that selflessness.

[RELATED: Willie Nelson’s Son Proves the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree With a Flawless Cover for His Sick Dad]

Lukas Nelson Steps Up For Ailing Father, Captures Hearts of Fans Everywhere

Family is important to Lukas Nelson, as he shared once with the Dallas Observer. “Every time I play with my father, my brother, my [family],” he said, sharing the things that bring him joy in his life. “We have a nice meal together as a family. My dogs give me a sense of joy. The loving relationships that I have. What gives me a joy is my sense of peace with the way things unfold.”

That joy in his family is what brings him to the stage to take the place of his father in the meantime while he rests. He takes to Willie Nelson’s classic hits so effortlessly, and fans are likening the two to each other.

“This is amazing—Lukas sounds so much like his dad in this timeless and always relevant song. What a treat!” one fan wrote on a video of Lukas performing “Always On My Mind.” Now, fans are scrambling to hear more of Lukas Nelson on his own.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real released their eighth studio album in July 2023, titled Sticks and Stones. According to Lukas, that album is a love letter to country music, praising all the things he loves about the genre. It is also a love letter to joy, life, and family.

“Every time I remember what my role is, it gives me joy,” he said. Right now, his role is to support his father on the Outlaw Music Festival, and he’s doing a pretty good job of that.

Featured Image by Keith Griner/Getty Images