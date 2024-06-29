Willie Nelson’s Son Steps in for His Sick Dad and Crushes a “Funny How Time Slips Away” Cover 

Although fans looked forward to the Outlaw Music Festival, many grew concerned as Willie Nelson canceled a string of performances due to health concerns. With doctors by his side, they advised him to take a few days off. Those canceled performances continued over the last few days until his team updated fans he would return to the stage. Since his absence, singers like Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss filled the stage. And even his son, Lukas Nelson, took the stage recently for a special performance of one of his father’s hit songs.

Having played several times at the Outlaw Musical Festival, Lukas not only performed a few of his own songs but showcased the extensive catalog of his father. And during the concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, Lukas decided to treat fans to a cover of “Funny How Time Slips Away, Crazy, Night Life.” Knowing the grip his father holds on country music and the legacy he continues to build, Lukas wasted no time proving the musical talents of the Nelson family.

Seeming to come straight from the heart, fans praised Lukas for a flawless performance of the classic hit. “I feel like Lukas never takes his birth for granted…” Another comment included, “’da kid stepped right up to the plate didn’t he, don’t get too comfortable there kid, Papa Willie just ’round the bend, God bless him.”

Lukas Nelson Makes Time For Willie Nelson and Family

Just last year, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real released their latest album Sticks and Stones. While speaking about his inspiration behind the album and how it was a love letter to country music, the singer talked about the joys of his life, which included spending time with family. “Every time I play with my father, my brother, my [family]. We have a nice meal together as a family. My dogs give me a sense of joy. The loving relationships that I have. What gives me a joy is my sense of peace with the way things unfold.”

While knowing his family’s legacy in country music, Lukas concluded, “Every Time I remember what my role is, it gives me joy.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )