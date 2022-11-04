Luke Bryan Shares New Song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand”

Luke Bryan reflects on his faith in “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand,” a new song released today (Nov. 4).

The singer wrote the heartfelt ballad alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins. In the lyrics, he reckons with God and prayer amid the stillness he finds while up in a deer stand. I do my prayin’ in a deer stand / On my back forty church / Thinkin’ about life on a cold sunrise / Yeah, that’s my heaven on earth, he sings.

“This is such a personal song to me,” Bryan shared of the single. “The world can be a busy place and I like a lot of people have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”

“Prayin’ in a Deer Stand” follows Bryan’s current radio single, “Country On,” which was released in July.

On the heels of the song release, Bryan will wrap up his sprawling Raised Up Right Tour this weekend with three re-scheduled shows in Florida. Bryan brought along Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and Chayce Beckham across the tour.

During a recent stop in Jacksonville, Florida, Bryan was criticized for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage in an effort to raise funds for Hurricane relief. He said of the move, “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure, but I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster, you help.”

In other Bryan news, for the second consecutive year, the country star will host On the Road to the CMA Awards on Monday, Nov 7, on ABC. The special will explore life on tour with private offstage moments as well as pumped-up performance footage. Bryan will then host the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 alongside Peyton Manning.

(Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage)