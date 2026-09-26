Luke Bryan “Still Freaking Out” After Chris Stapleton Joins Him for Surprise Nashville Duet

Luke Bryan knows what the fans want. During his sold out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Bryan brought out several famous friends, and the last one of the night was epic to say the least.

After teaming huge stars throughout the show, fans thought the surprise guest portion of the concert had come to an end. That wasn’t the case, though.

Videos by American Songwriter

It was after Bryan sang the first verse of his 2013 hit, “Drink a Beer,” that he welcomed another guest to the stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got another friend coming out to sing this song with me,” Bryan said. “One of the songwriters on this wonderful song. This was my favorite song, and it was written by Mr. Chris Stapleton.”

Indeed, Stapleton and Jim Beavers wrote the track, which appeared on Bryan’s 2013 album, Crash My Party. The men proceeded to play the tune, expertly blending their voices as they strummed on their guitars.

After a thanks to the crowd and a hug with Bryan, Stapleton left the stage. A few songs later, however, the moment was still on Bryan’s mind.

“I’m still freaking out that Stapleton came out here and sang harmony with me,” he said. “I really felt his wife just then and I’m very happy about that.”

What to Know About Luke Bryan’s Nashville Concert

Stapleton’s appearance wasn’t the only noteworthy moment of the night. The show began with Bryan welcoming his fellow American Idol judge, Carrie Underwood, to the stage.

After the pair performed two tracks and confirmed that they, alongside Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest, will return for season 25 of American Idol, more star power came out.

Bryan sang “Wagon Wheel” and Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” with Darius Rucker, performed “Sunday in the South,” “The Only Thing I Know,” and “She’s Country” alongside Jason Aldean, and teamed up with Kane Brown to sing “Miles on It.”

“I’m so honored about what’s going on tonight. We’ve been out on the road all summer doing the Word on the Street Tour, but we wanted to make a big ol’ fun party in Nashville tonight,” Bryan told the sold out crowd. “We wanted to call this Luke and Friends. It turns out that I’ve got some of the best damn friends in all of country music.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA