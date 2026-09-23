Kris Kristofferson’s Widow Gets Emotional Recalling Vince Gill Holding Her Late Husband’s Hand During His Final Public Appearance

Kris Kristofferson’s widow couldn’t think of a better person than Vince Gill to receive an award named after her late husband. During the Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium, Lisa Kristofferson presented Gill with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Kris believed deeply in the power of a great song, and the songwriters who are brave enough and vulnerable enough to write them,” Kristofferson said. “He admired his fellow musicians who could make people laugh, cry, remember, and feel less alone. Vince Gill has done this for over 50 years, singing with a voice that Kris described as ‘clear as a bell and with the heart of an angle.’”

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Kristofferson went on to praise Gill for his “generosity and kindness towards his fellow musicians and everyone he met.” That trait, she said, put him “in a class all of his own.”

“In 2022, Kris made his final appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame. I asked Vince if he could please make sure that Kris found his seat next to me,” Kristofferson recalled as she got choked up. “When the Hall of Fame members filed out, Vince was holding his hand.”

She concluded her speech by stating, “Thank you Vince for so many beautiful moments of love, and humanity, and music. This honor is so well deserved. Kris would be so proud to have his name connected to yours, holding hands forever.”

Vince Gill Accepts the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

After Rodney Crowell sang “One More Last Chance,” Ashley McBryde performed “Hill People,” and Chris Stapleton wowed the crowd with his take on “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” Gill made his way onto the stage to accept his award.

“I met Kris a long time ago. Just to have this with his name on means more to me than I think I could ever say in words,” Gill said. “I remember getting to sing on some of Kris’ records over the years. We made fast friends.”

“I do remember vividly holding Kris’ hand and guiding him through the Hall of Fame… when he was struggling with his illness,” he added. “Once again, the fact that this honor bears his name will be one of the greatest things that I’ve gotten to receive.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Gill spoke to American Songwriter about how Kristofferson inspired him to be “willing to keep digging” throughout his career.

“Kris was a really great friend. I’m lucky I got to know him. I’m lucky I got to record with him some and sing on some of his records,” Gill said. “… I think oftentimes when you’re young, it’s easy to settle on something. The majestic-ness of his lyrics were unlike anything that had ever been prior to that. He gave you a great place to shoot for.”

As for the award, Gill said that receiving it means “everything” to him.

“This town was built on songs and songwriters,” he said. The popular artists come and go, but the great songs last forever and will be sung forever by a bunch of different people.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images