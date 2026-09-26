Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Give Lionel Richie Health Update

Lionel Richie is on the mend. After Richie’s string of hospitalizations caused concern among fans, Luke Bryan provided an update on his fellow American Idol‘s judge’s condition.

The moment came during Bryan’s Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena. The country star had many famous friends make surprise appearances throughout the show, including his Idol co-worker, Carrie Underwood.

Videos by American Songwriter

After Bryan and Underwood performed Diamond Rio’s “Meet in the Middle,” Richie popped up on the screen in a pre-recorded video. The trio proceeded to confirm that they plan to return for season 25 of Idol, alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

After the video ended, Bryan spoke about Richie’s recent health woes.

“Lionel is doing OK. We’ve all been worried about Lionel,” Bryan said, before trying to add some levity to the situation by quipping, “Lionel tried to drink with Carrie and I one night.”

What to Know About Lionel Richie’s Health

Richie’s health concerns started back in June when he began feeling dizzy while performing. He wound up cutting that show short, traveling to the hospital via ambulance, and canceling two concerts.

Then, after Richie’s Aug. 29 show in St. Louis, concertgoers told TMZ that the singer appeared to struggle towards the end of his show. He even requested that a chair be brought out for his final song, they said.

Afterwards, Richie checked himself into the hospital to have tests run. Doctors were reportedly concerned about dehydration at the time, and admitted Richie to the ICU amid his hospital stay.

Later, reports surfaced claiming that Richie was undergoing cardiac testing while in the hospital.

Days after the health scare, People reported that Richie had returned home to Los Angeles and was “doing great.”

However, Richie once again found himself in the hospital this month, with TMZ reporting that he was being treated for an irregular heartbeat.

Per the outlet, doctors focused on treating Richie’s atrial fibrillation with an ablation. The treatment, which is considered minimally invasive, works to help restore a normal rhythm.

As a result of Richie’s health woes, the outlet reported that the next three stops of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire have been canceled. As such, the planned concerts in San Francisco, California, Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio, will not take place.





