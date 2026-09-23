Chris Stapleton Performs Vince Gill’s Signature Song in His Honor—and Brings the Ryman to Its Feet

Chris Stapleton gave quite the tribute to Vince Gill. During the Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium, Stapleton took the stage to perform in Gill’s honor. The performance came as Gill was presented with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

After Rodney Crowell sang “One More Last Chance” and Ashley McBryde performed “Hill People,” Stapleton stepped on stage for the final Gill tribute of the night.

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Alongside Sonya Isaacs, Ricky Skaggs, and Andrea Zonn, Stapleton performed a powerful version of “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” Stapleton did Gill’s signature song proud, expertly hitting every note and emotional moment throughout his performance.

The Ryman was bathed in white light as the crowd watched on, creating a stunning environment to hear the song. As the last notes rang out, every member of the crowd jumped to their feet to cheer for Stapleton.

Gill came on stage next to accept his award. He told the crowd that the performance had been “so beautiful and so powerful.”

He went on to reflect on the song they sang, revealing that he initially did not want to record. Producer Tony Brown is the one that changed his mind.

“I played that song for Tony. It was right after my brother had died. I said, ‘I wrote this song, but I don’t think I can record it.’ He said, ‘Why not?’ I said, ‘It’s too personal. It hurts too much,’” Gill recalled. “He heard the song and said, ‘I’m sorry, but you have to record that song.’ He made me record ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain,’ so I owe him a great great debt of gratitude.”

Vince Gill Praises Chris Stapleton

Ahead of the show, Gill spoke to American Songwriter about Stapleton tribute. During the chat, he revealed that the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer accidentally spilled the beans about his performance, which was meant to be a surprise.

“I saw Chris yesterday and he didn’t know that I wasn’t supposed to know [the performers],” Gill said. “He came over to the house to pick something up that had been in my house for a little while, and I said, ‘What are you up to?’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m coming to do something tomorrow night, same thing you’re doing, because I’m singing for you.’ I didn’t know. He goes, ‘Well, maybe I wasn’t supposed to tell you.’”

Though Gill found out the plan earlier than intended, the fact that Stapleton was singing that particular song for him meant the world.

“If there’s a song that I’ll be remembered for, it’ll be that one,” Gill said. “… Anytime you can get that voice to sing one of your songs it’s unreal.”

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