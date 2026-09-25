‘American Idol’ Drops Surprise Season 25 Judges Announcement During Luke Bryan Concert

When Luke Bryan took the stage in Nashville on Thursday, fans expected to hear a few of his hit songs like “That’s My Kind of Night” and “Drink a Beer.” But they didn’t imagine the night would take a drastic turn when it was completely taken over by American Idol. With the new season expected to air in early 2027, the producers believed there was no better time to announce the judges who would help usher the competition into its historic 25th season.

Due to Lionel Richie’s latest health issues, many have wondered if the singer would return for another season or take a break. Bryan and American Idol didn’t want to keep fans wondering when Carrie Underwood emerged on stage. With fans exploding into cheers, the surprises kept coming when a video behind the singers revealed none other than Richie.

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Addressing the sea of fans, Richie said, “Hello Nashville! Look at this beautiful crowd. Now, let me tell you something, some of my greatest friendships have started right here in Nashville, Tennessee. That includes you, Carrie, and Luke.” But Richie didn’t make a virtual appearance just to praise his fellow judges. He added, “Do you wanna share our secret?”

Looking over at Underwood, it appeared that Bryan was relieved when he insisted, “I’m so surprised that I’ve been able to keep this a secret.” And what was the big surprise – “We’re coming back for the 25th season of American Idol!”

[RELATED: Luke Bryan Forced To Cancel Second Farm Tour Show in Just 4 Days]

‘American Idol’ Keeps Hosts And Judges But Moves Production South

With American Idol preparing to celebrate its 25th season, Bryan, Underwood, and Richie weren’t about to miss the major milestone. And it wasn’t just the judges that were returning. Underwood revealed, “Of course, what would American Idol be without Mr. Ryan Seacrest? He WILL be back as well.”

Although the hosts and judges remained the same, American Idol made a major change when it came to the entire production. Once calling Los Angeles home, the producers decided to move the production from California to Atlanta, Georgia. The reason behind the shift was due to rising production costs. Embracing the entertainment industry, Georgia offered a generous 30 percent tax credit to any reality show that spent a minimum of $500,000.

With the judges locked in and production heading to Atlanta, the only thing missing was a new group of singers. Thankfully, American Idol was already searching, with Idol Across America giving hopefuls in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., until October 9 to perform virtually for a producer. And for one person, it would be the beginning of a whole new career.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)