Why Independent Music Venues Still Matter in Modern Live Music—and How Nashville’s Skinny Dennis Is Proving It

Nashville doesn’t necessarily need somewhere new to see live music. From Broadway pop-ups to large, corporate-backed venues, Music City has a place for artists of any scale. But if there was one weak point in Nashville’s live music scene, it would be the middle ground where music is much more of an experience than a show; a place where baby acts and rising names converge, all in the name of connecting with the community.

Independent venues are a dying art form worldwide. It’s hard to compete with the splashy arenas and similarly sized rooms with impressive marquees that handle the lion’s share of touring. But music lovers still flock to these intimate spaces. Whether their favorite new name is playing or they’re there for the love of listening. One venue that’s holding down the fort for this kind of live music experience in Nashville is Skinny Dennis.

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Skinny Dennis, From Brooklyn to Nashville

Adapted from an earlier iteration found in Brooklyn, the East Nashville version of Skinny Dennis calls to mind rooms from a time gone by. It’s an intimate neighborhood bar that doubles as a venue, where you can find your new favorite artist every show night.

Skinny Dennis is a growing staple among the going-out crowd, with throwback aesthetics and a dance floor that shockingly gets used to its full potential in 2026 culture. It fills a welcome niche in Nashville and fits snugly within the wider Music City scene. It also represents the type of venue slowly being overshadowed by larger establishments. Skinny Dennis promises authenticity and connection in an industry that sometimes tips the other way.

A Musician Who Books Musicians

A large part of what makes Skinny Dennis special is its co-owner, Zeph OHora. As a musician himself, he books artists at Skinny Dennis with a different kind of sensibility than other venues.

“Well maybe I have a little bit more of a finger on the pulse,” OHora shares with American Songwriter. “I’ve been involved in that world for a long time now as an artist and a talent buyer.”

OHora is a Manchester, New Hampshire native but now lives in Nashville, which suits his country-western-influenced musical style. After years in New York, working as a hairstylist, a musician, and part of the opening team for the original Skinny Dennis, OHora has come to country’s homeland.

His time booking artists moved him to commit his life to making music and fostering others who do the same. You can feel that commitment in the artists who take the Skinny Dennis stage in Nashville.

Adapting Skinny Dennis for Nashville

Ohora helped adapt the bar for a Nashville crowd, which faced the challenge of competing with many other venues that showcase country music, compared to the Brooklyn music scene. With the secondary version of Skinny Dennis, Ohora and his team wanted to maintain the authenticity that made it likable in the first place. That direction helped it earn uniqueness in a city riddled with honky-tonks.

“That’s been a major focus of ours,” Ohora says. “We didn’t want to lose [the energy] of the original Skinny Dennis and the whole concept that it’s a neighborhood bar.”

“My hope is that we gain respect in the neighborhood and the music community as a whole and become one of the staple places that people go to when they come to Nashville,” he adds.

Ohora’s hope is already coming true as more and more people flock to Skinny Dennis for their live music needs. The near-instant popularity of this bar/venue speaks to the need for more intimate settings in the music world. It seems music lovers long for a place that values the audience experience more than sheer ticket sales. Venues like Skinny Dennis provide a stage for more than just musical acts, but one for connection amid an increasingly diverging world.

(Photo by Victoria Quirk / Diana Barton PR)