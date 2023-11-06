Luke Bryan Wraps up His Country On Tour, Still Has Plenty to Look Forward to in 2023

Luke Bryan wrapped up his Country On Tour in Charleston, South Carolina over the weekend. The tour’s final stop included some of country music’s brightest rising stars. Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, and several others were there for the party.

Yesterday, Bryan took to social media to look back on the Country On Tour and share his thoughts. “It’s just an amazing accomplishment, what everybody out here has done,” he said in the video below, surrounded by his band and crew. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Bryan and his team are wearing matching T-shirts. They all feature a screenshot of the “Knockin’ Boots” singer telling Saving Country Music, “You can kiss my ass, too,” during a recent social media spat.

“For whatever it’s worth, I’ve had as much fun just walking out on stage and just singing and having fun. It’s just a fun place to be,” he added. The country star went on to thank his tour mates for creating a “fun playground” on the road.

“Let’s have a good time knowing that this one’s in the books. It’s been a great year,” Bryan concluded.

It has been a great year for Bryan. The Country On Tour drew massive crowds across the country. Additionally, the tour brought him his sixth consecutive sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. However, this year has been about more than just the Country On Tour. Bryan also embarked on his 14th Farm Tour. He brought his massive show to five small farm towns.

More than that, the Farm Tour is a way for Bryan to give back to his fans. Since he started the tour in 2009, he has given away 83 college scholarships. Those scholarships go to students from farming families who are attending local colleges or universities.

The Country On Tour may be over, but that doesn’t mean Bryan is done for the year. He’ll be co-hosting the CMA Awards later this week. Then, he’ll be back in Las Vegas to perform the final dates of Luke Bryan: VEGAS. He’ll perform on December 29, 30, and 31 to close out the year. Then, he’ll kick off 2024 in Sin City on January 3, 5, and 6.

Additionally, Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa event will take place January 17-20. It will feature Dustin Lynch, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, and many more.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.