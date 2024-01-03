Luke Bryan Dedicates Endearing Instagram Post to Wife Caroline on Her Birthday: “Thank God Yo Butt Was Born”

Throughout his career on stage, Luke Bryan has proven himself to be more than just a singer and a songwriter. His passion for music helped him land the Entertainer of the Year award an impressive five times during his career. And besides selling over 75 million albums and being one of the best-selling music artists, he is also happily married with two children. Recently, the singer took a moment to honor his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan, on her special day.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not wanting to miss celebrating her birthday, Luke shared a sweet picture of them enjoying some fireworks. With both smiling, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday @linabryan3. I love you too the moon and back. Thank god yo butt was born.”

Although the couple married in 2006, Luke once shared how they met in college and eventually broke up. The singer said, “She was three years younger than me in college. I was about done with school when we met. So I kinda went off and did my thing in Nashville and she finished up her college experience and it kinda allowed us to both go get our feet a little firmer on the ground.” Thankfully, the two found their way back to each other and have been together ever since.

[Don’t Miss Your Chance To See Luke Bryan Perform LIVE]

Luke Bryan Already Planning 2024

Besides taking a moment to celebrate his wife, Luke also prepares for a new tour in 2024. Recently, he discussed the new year, saying, “For 2024, we haven’t announced our tour, but there’ll be a tour and we’ve got Crash My Playa coming up right at the top of the year. We’ve got Dierks [Bentley] and Jelly Roll and Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry – he and I are gonna do some songs together. I’m really excited about that.”

[RELATED: Luke Bryan Shares His Family’s Favorite Fun Christmas Tradition]

As for his annual Crash My Playa event held in Riviera Cancún, Mexico between January 17 to January 20, Luke said, “We got Dustin Lynch getting ready for the pool party, so Playa’s just been a great thing. Just about the time it gets too cold to be in Nashville, we fly to Mexico and get warm. Every time we’re driving to the airport, it’s a snowstorm.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)