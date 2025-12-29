Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Jokes About How Their Family’s Life Isn’t Normal

Caroline Bryan is joking about the quirks in her family. After celebrating Christmas with her husband, Luke Bryan, and the rest of their family, Caroline took to Instagram to share her holiday experience.

“Nothing about my family is normal,” she wrote. “I was just taking a much-wanted bath … suddenly my mother-in-law and son just open the doors like it was Zero Dark Thirty… sit down and just start having a casual conversation with me.”

That wasn’t the only instance that had Caroline questioning the Bryan family’s normalcy.

“Oh … and after that, I look outside and Luke is riding around on an excavator,” she wrote of her husband of nearly two decades. “Well, it is normal for us.”

Earlier in December, Caroline once again wondered if her family was normal on Instagram. At the time, Caroline posted a video that showed several goats roaming around her family’s back yard.

“Welcome to a normal Bryan family day….” she quipped in the caption.

What to Know About Luke Bryan’s Family

The Bryans, who tied the knot in 2006, share two sons, Bo, 17, and Tate, 15. The couple also adopted Luke’s nephew and nieces—Tilden, 24, Kris, 27, and Jordan, 30—after his sister and brother-in-law died.

During an October appearance on All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Luke opened up about his sister Kelly’s unexpected death in 2007.

“I’ve never really explained what happened to my sister,” he said. “You know, there’s some misinformation out there on the internet.”

As for what caused Kelly’s death at age 39, Luke explained that she was part of “a very, very small percentage of people that die for no reason in the world.” Medical professionals described the cause as “sudden death syndrome.”

“She was in her home doing her laundry and… Anderson, it was like somebody just turned the switch off on her,” Bryan said. “It was just tragic beyond words.”

Luke remembered Kelly as being “everything in our lives.”

“We all leaned on her for so many things. It’s hard to really wrap your brain around,” he said. “…. You can’t really conceptualize someone that was 5’11”, 130 lbs., healthy as a horse—and she’s just gone.”

Raising Kelly’s kids, Luke said, helped him get past his grief.

“I can see her in them. I can see mannerisms in them, I can see so many tangible things.”

