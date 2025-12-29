Tommy Lee Opens Up About Why Mötley Crüe Feels Like a Marriage

There from the very start, Tommy Lee remembered forming the legendary heavy metal group Mötley Crüe. Joining forces with Nikki Sixx, the idea of Mötley Crüe took shape when the band welcomed Mick Mars and Vince Neil. And for the next four decades, the band offered fans hits like “Kickstart My Heart” and “Looks That Kill.” Still performing with Mötley Crüe, Lee admitted that being in the band was like being married.

Videos by American Songwriter

While fashioning his career in music, Lee hoped to expand his personal life with a family. He first married Elaine Starchuk in 1984. They divorced only one year later. Then came Heather Locklear. They were together for seven years. Pamela Anderson and Lee shared their love for only three years. And in 2019, the drummer married Brittany Furlan. They have been married for six years.

Again, having more than enough knowledge on marriage, the longest relationship in Lee’s life has been with Mötley Crüe. He told Bonnie Laufer, “Well, like any good brotherhood or marriage or whatever you wanna call it, we have our moments, of course.” Lee added, “The one thing that is very exciting for us is new guitarist] John 5. With all due respect to [original guitarist] Mick Mars, when [John 5] came in, he lit a fire under everybody.”

[RELATED: No Witnesses, No Consequences: Tommy Lee’s Thoughts on Social Media and Mötley Crüe]

Tommy Lee Still In Awe Of Stardom

Excited about the fresh creativity from John 5, Lee believed the band was closer than before. “It was just this new energy, new fire. So I can tell you that that’s been really inspirational. And we feed off that- we all feed off that. So, we’re actually closer now than we’ve ever been.”

As for his own life in the spotlight, Lee insisted that even after 40 years, he was still in awe. “I don’t know, sweetheart. I pinch myself on a daily basis. Truly. The fact that we’re all still here doing this, and our fans are so awesome. They’ve stuck with us. We’re all very fortunate and blessed because this doesn’t happen very often. It just doesn’t.”

Even after decades of chaos and change, Lee made it clear that Mötley Crüe remains the one constant he never walked away from, surviving storms that ended most bands long ago.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)