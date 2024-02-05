Watch Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman’s All-Time Emotional Performance of “Fast Car” at the 2024 GRAMMYs

Tonight (February 4), Luke Combs is pulled double duty at the 2024 Grammy Awards. He’s nominated for Best Solo Country Performance for his cover of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman. Combs also took the stage with Chapman to perform a special rendition of the classic song.

This is a special moment in music history. When Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” became the CMA Song of the Year in November, it made Chapman the first Black woman to win a CMA Award. At the same time, it has to be a special night for Combs. “Fast Car” had a huge impact on him when he was young. Tonight, he got to share the stage and the song with Chapman. Until tonight, the two powerful singers hadn’t met. One would never be able to tell by their onstage chemistry.

The pair took the stage to cheers that surely shook the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. Chapman rarely performs live. So, seeing her at such a large event is incredibly rare. Her smile shone brighter than the spotlights on the stage as she opened the song with its iconic acoustic guitar intro.

Chapman took the lead on the song and the artists swapped verses until the end. While both sounded stellar, it was clear that Combs was starstruck, singing a song that he called his favorite song before he knew what a favorite song was with the legendary artists who recorded it.

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

Those who would like to see Combs perform “Fast Car” and more in person are in luck. He’s gearing up to launch his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour in April. The trek will see him hitting almost every major city in the United States. The tour starts on April 12 at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Then, he’ll be on the road until the tour wraps up in Houston, Texas at the NRG Stadium on September 10.

