Luke Combs Performed One Song at Garth Brooks’ Hall of Fame Induction—and Left With a New Car

Garth Brooks knows how to give a gift. In an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Luke Combs revealed that, after he performed one song at Brooks’ Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, the country legend surprised him with a brand new car.

Combs was feeding his kid at home when he saw his manager pull up in a blue Bronco.

“He would never show up at my house unannounced,” Combs said of his manager. “So I was like, ‘Man this is kind of weird.’”

The odd situation was quickly explained.

“He walks in, throws me the keys to this thing, and I was like, ‘Are you giving me your car? What is this?’” Combs recalled. “He said, ‘No man, Garth Brooks bought you this.’”

Combs was stunned by the gift, especially because he didn’t know why Brooks was doling it out to him. Eventually, Combs realized why Brooks had made the extravagant gesture.

“I guess it had been about a year and a half before that, he got inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Combs said of Brooks. “They did it at the Ryman, and all these people came, and you picked your favorite song that Garth has written.”

“His team asked me to come and be one of the people that sang a song. Mine was actually ‘The Beaches of Cheyenne,’ which was a hit, but it wasn’t a super hit,” he added. “He was like, ‘This is for you coming and singing that one song at this thing.’”

How Garth Brooks Pulled Off His Epic Gift to Luke Combs

As for how Brooks knew that Combs’ dream car was a Bronco Raptor, the younger singer has his manager to thank for spilling that detail.

“I guess he had called my manager and asked, ‘What does Luke like?’ And [my manager told him], ‘Oh, he likes cars. He has a Bronco and likes Fords and stuff,’” Combs said. “And [Garth] was like, ‘Well I’m going to order him a Bronco Raptor.’”

As for why the gift came more than a year after Combs’ performance, the singer explained, “I guess they were on hold or something, so it took a year to get it in.”

Combs said that he and Brooks didn’t speak after the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction. That changed after the car was delivered, and Combs decided to call him up.

During that phone call, Brooks explained why he decided to gift Combs the car.

“I drove 20 minutes and was there for less than an hour, dude,” Combs said of the induction ceremony. “But he was like, ‘You could’ve went out and booked your own show that night and made this much money’ or whatever. I was just floored by that.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach