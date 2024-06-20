Luke Combs Reveals the Difficult Parenting Moment He Didn’t Cover on ‘Fathers & Sons’: “I Was Supposed To Be Home and I Wasn’t”

Luke Combs holds many esteemed titles in country music, including Entertainer of the Year. These days, however, the “Fast Car” singer is all about one title: Dad. He shares two sons with wife Nicole Hocking: 2-year-old Tex Lawrence and 10-month-old Beau Lee. In fact, Combs’ thoughts are so consumed with fatherhood that he released a whole album about it. Fathers & Sons documents the soaring highs and excruciating lows of parenthood. Recently, Combs opened up about the latter.

Luke Combs Missed His Second Son’s Birth

Last August, Luke Combs and his pregnant wife were on opposite sides of the globe. The “Hurricane” singer was touring in Australia to support his 2023 studio album, Gettin’ Old. Nicole wasn’t due to give birth for another two and a half weeks, and Combs thought he’d have plenty of time to get home.

As most parents know, however, babies come into this world on a timeline entirely their own. The GRAMMY nominee woke up at about 8 a.m. Aug. 16, 2023, in a Sydney, Australia hotel room. He checked his phone to find a text message from his wife.

“I’m so sorry,” it read. “I really tried to not have the baby while you’re gone.”

The 34-year-old North Carolina native got choked up as he recounted the experience during a Thursday (June 20) appearance on the Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 show.

“And God, dude, it sucked,” Luke Combs said. “It sucked because he was born on August 15th in the States.”

Thanks to modern technology, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer was able to witness his son’s birth via video conference. Still, he said, “I was supposed to be home and I wasn’t.”

“I didn’t cover that too much in this album because it’s really hard for me to deal with,” the country star said.

Combs Is Already Getting His Own Hall of Fame Exhibit

It’s hard to believe Luke Combs has only been around for 10 years. The singer released his first EP, The Way She Rides, in February 2014. Three years later, he had his first No. 1 hit with “Hurricane.”

Now, Combs is getting his own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “The Man I Am” opens July 11 in Nashville.

