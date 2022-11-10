Luke Combs Wins Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year at CMAs

It’s Luke Combs’ world. We’re just paying rent.

The standout country star picked up two major awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at the Country Music Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.

With the achievements, Combs becomes the first artist in 13 years to win both awards on the same night.

But wait, there’s more. Combs also perfumed his hit song, “The Kind of Love We Make,” during the show’s live broadcast.

The multiple-time CMA Award-winner won the trophies for his No. 1 album, Growin’ Up. The record features twelve tracks, including Combs’ current single, “Going, Going, Gone,” which was recently sent to country radio and is rapidly rising.

The accolades add to another monumental year for Combs, who, in an unprecedented feat, immediately sold out his massive 2023 World Tour, including all 16 of the North American stadium dates (see show list below).

With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. The trek includes stops at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, and Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France, and Belgium.

Combs also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks.

Check out his live performance at the CMAs on Wednesday night and his upcoming tour schedule below.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25, 2023—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1, 2023—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15, 2023—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22, 2023—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2023—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6, 2023—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13, 2023—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20, 2023—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27, 2023—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3, 2023—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10, 2023—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17, 2023—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8, 2023—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15, 2023—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22, 2023—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29, 2023—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2023—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11, 2023—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12, 2023—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16, 2023—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17, 2023—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19, 2023—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20, 2023—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23, 2023—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26, 2023—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30, 2023—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1, 2023—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4, 2023—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6, 2023—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8, 2023—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10, 2023—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11, 2023—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13, 2023—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14, 2023—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16, 2023—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17, 2023—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19, 2023—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20, 2023—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images