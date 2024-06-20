‘Yellowstone’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes: Will Lainey Wilson and Luke Grimes Return?

The announcement Yellowstone fans around the world have been waiting for is finally here. The megahit TV show will return to Paramount Network this fall. The second half of season five will wrap up the years-long saga of the modern Dutton family.

The first eight-episode half of season five premiered in November 2022 and wrapped up in January 2023. Since then, fans have been waiting for the show to come back. Some even began to wonder if the show would leave things unfinished. Now, they have something to look forward to.

Details About the Final Yellowstone Episodes

Today (June 20), Paramount Network announced that Yellowstone will return in November. The first of the final collection of episodes will air in the United States and Canada on November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. The show will come to the United Kingdom the next day. It will hit other markets including France, Brazil, and Latin America later in the year. The episodes are currently filming in Montana.

Lainey Wilson and Luke Grimes will likely return to see their Yellowstone characters’ stories through. Grimes portrays Kayce Dutton who still has plenty to do in the final installments of his on-screen family’s story. It would be hard to wrap things up without him. As for Wilson, she plays the smaller role of Abby in the show. However, she has stated several times that she is looking forward to returning to the series.

Wilson is currently on her Country’s Cool Again Tour. However, in an interview with American Songwriter earlier this year, she said she would find time to work on the series. “A couple of years ago when we were filming, my schedule was crazier than it is now,” she said. “We were probably playing a hundred and sixty-something shows. This year, we’re not playing as many shows. I think we’ll be able to figure it out,” she added.

The one major uncertainty, though, is Kevin Costner. The delay in production caused friction between the actor and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. At the time, Costner wanted to work on his two-part Western film Horizon. As a result, he departed the show. Since then, several conflicting statements have made the future of John Dutton cloudy.

For one, Sheridan stated that he planned to work around Costner’s absence. So, it could be that the Dutton patriarch will die off-screen. Last year, the Dances with Wolves actor stated that his contract with the series had expired. On the other hand, he has said he’s willing to mend fences and return for the show’s final episodes. It looks like fans will have to wait until a trailer drops to learn John’s fate.

