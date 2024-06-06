“First and Foremost I Will Always Love You”: Luke Combs Dedicates Handwritten Note, New Song to His Two Sons

Although breaking into the music industry just a decade ago, Luke Combs is wasting no time climbing the ranks to become one of the biggest names in country music. With stars like Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll helping usher country music into a new era, Combs is right alongside the two with songs like “Where the Wild Things Are”, “One Number Away”, and “The Kind of Love We Make.” And his voice also gained him numerous awards like the Entertainer of the Year Award – twice. He also gained three Grammy Award nominations. While thrilled about his success, the country singer recently shared a handwritten note he pinned for his children.

Among his numerous hit songs, Combs dedicated his new song “The Man He Sees in Me” to his two sons, Tex and Beau. Although expanding his career in country music, nothing compared to him expanding his family alongside his wife Nicole Hocking. Taking a moment to share a handwritten note to his boys, the singer wrote, “To my boys. First and foremost I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest everyday to be the best version of myself for you both.”

Like any father, Combs knew there would be countless mistakes along the way, but he promised to have a great deal of fun. “I will make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man I’m sure but dang we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

Luke Combs Channels Fatherhood When Writing Songs

Gaining over 300,000 likes, fans quickly filled the comment section with love and support, writing, “Thanks for the tears once again. As my first daughter graduated kindergarten today.” Another comment included, “As a dad with two boys of my own, these songs and words are powerful! Can’t wait for the dad album.” And one person insisted, “ Can’t even imagine your boys are and will always be nothing but proud of you!!!! Lucky boys!! Amazing dad!”

As for his time in the studio, Combs admitted to focusing on fatherhood when writing songs.”Obviously, that’s kind of where my headspace is. It’s just kind of hard to write or focus on anything else other than that. That’s what my world is right now.”

