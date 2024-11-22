Luke Combs Jokes His Wife Hasn’t “Heard the End of” Him Being Named the Sexiest 34-Year-Old Man on Earth

It’s hard to believe that Luke Combs has been in the public eye for less than a decade. He released his debut single “Hurricane” in 2016. Since then, he’s notched 18 No. 1 singles on the Billboard country charts, taken home a trophy case full of awards, and toured the globe multiple times. In short, Combs is a bit of an overachiever. Recently, he added the distinction of being People Magazine’s Sexiest 34-Year-Old Man.

The publication recently released its Sexiest Man Alive issue which also contained a Sexy at Every Age list that included Combs and several others. It picked one man for every age between 20 and 40. Recently, the “Where the Wild Things Are” singer caught up with People at the CMA Awards. During their short red carpet chat, he revealed how his wife feels about being married to the world’s sexiest 24-year-old man.

Luke Combs on His Most Recent Accolade

While talking about his latest honor with People at the CMA Awards, Luke Combs revealed how his wife feels about it. “She’s loving that,” he said sarcastically. “She’s never heard the end of it,” he added. With Combs’ sense of humor, one can only imagine that his Sexiest 34-Year-Old Man title has been a running joke in his household since he saw the article.

Before sharing how his wife felt about it, he revealed how he learned he had been named among the sexiest men alive. The publication’s correspondent asked him when he knew he had “made it.”

“I think the moment for me is when my mom sent me a People Magazine article that said I was the sexiest 34-year-old man on the planet,” he said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Down year. 1990 must have been a down year.’ I thought it was a Most Cheeseburgers Eaten list, is what I thought it was,” he joked.

“I was like, ‘Man, times were tough in 1990 for this to be the hottest guy,’” he added, pointing to himself. However, he didn’t just accept the honor. He’s been using it to his advantage.

“I’m hanging it over everybody’s head in here tonight,” he said about being the hottest guy at the CMA Awards. “They were like, ‘It’s not on the note card.’ I’m like ‘It doesn’t have to be. I’ve got curb appeal, baby!’ I walk up and you know I’m the sexiest 34-year-old man not in the room but on the globe, apparently.”

