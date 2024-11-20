Luke Combs Discusses His “Extra Special” Album of the Year Nomination and Working with Post Malone Ahead of CMA Awards

Luke Combs is going into tomorrow night’s (November 20) CMA Awards with three nominations. He’s up for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Fathers & Sons earned him an Album of the Year nomination. While winning a Male Vocalist or Entertainer of the Year Award would look great on Combs’ resume, it’s safe to say that the Album of the Year nod for the collection of songs about fatherhood is special to him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ahead of the CMA Awards, Combs sat down with WATE, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based ABC affiliate to talk about his nominations and more. During his conversation with correspondent Stephen Hubbard, the “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” singer talked about Fathers & Sons and working with Post Malone.

[RELATED: Album Review: Luke Combs Delivers the Perfect Father’s Day Gift With ‘Fathers & Sons’]

Luke Combs on His Nomination for Fathers & Sons

Fathers & Sons saw Combs stepping away from the norm. The album didn’t have any big bangers or songs about throwing back copious amounts of beer. Instead, it was packed with heartfelt songs about fatherhood. Many listeners walked away from the album in tears after hearing it for the first time.

“One of your big nominations on Wednesday night is for the album you wrote about [your kids]. That’s got to be special,” Stephen Hubbard said about Luke Combs’ Album of the Year nod. “Oh definitely, man. That one’s a little extra special. To be able to have something like that for them and to be able to do something that you’re really passionate about and it be recognized is always nice,” he said.

Combs on Working with Post Malone

Before long, the conversation turned to his collaboration with Post Malone on F-1 Trillion. Hubbard then asked Luke Combs to tell him more about Malone.

“Gosh, he’s the best, man. He’s such a sweet dude,” Combs said of Posty. “That project was really, really fun from a creative standpoint. I wrote a bunch of songs for that thing. I think five or six made it on there and I’m really proud of how that thing turned out,” he added. “And really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum