Lady Gaga Becomes the ‘Black Widow” of the ‘House of Gucci’ In New Movie Trailer

Is there anything Lady Gaga can’t do?

On Thursday morning (Oct. 28), the 35-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress made the headlines again thanks to the release of a new trailer for House of Gucci, a forthcoming biopic on the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Starring as Patrizia Reggiani—Gucci’s ex-wife (nicknamed ‘The Black Widow’) who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995—Gaga’s circa-1990s Italian look is getting fans excited for the film’s November 24 release date.

“Something new tomorrow… sogni d’oro,” she Tweeted, sharing a made-for-social-media clip of the trailer.

Alongside Gaga, the film (directed by Ridley Scott) is set to feature Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auriemma, and more. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, Scott first started working on the project back in 2006—after stepping away for quite some time, production began in earnest in 2019.

As Little Monsters and film fans will recall, this isn’t Gaga’s first big role—in 2018, she starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the acclaimed remake of A Star Is Born. Before that, she’s appeared on numerous episodes of the hit television drama, American Horror Story.

Earlier this year, Gaga put out a new collaboration with her longtime friend, Tony Bennett. The album—a collection of Cole Porter songs called Love For Sale—earned Bennett a world record as the oldest musician to release a collection of new material.

Watch the full trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga below: