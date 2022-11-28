Kenny Chesney is Working on New Music

Kenny Chesney has got the creative buzz.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Chesney took to social media on Friday (Nov. 25) to share that he is in California working on new music. “California dreaming on such a winter’s day… Out here writing songs and thinking about next year’s tour make me happy,” he writes alongside photos of him smiling with the beach in the background and another of the sunset dipping over the water.

Chesney’s most recent album, Here and Now, was released in May 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and all-genre Billboard 200. It spawned four singles that hit the top 10 on the country charts, two of which went to No. 1, “Knowing You” and the title track. His current single, “Everyone She Knows,” is climbing up the top 20 on country radio.

The country king will jet off on his 2023 I Go Back Tour with opening act Kelsea Ballerini in the spring. Wanting to do something different from his stadium-sized 2022 Here and Now Tour, Chesney’s new trek finds the singer reconnecting with his roots. He’ll play arenas in cities he performed during the early days of his career, including Wichita, Kansas; and Birmingham, Alabama. The tour is named after his 2004 hit single “I Go Back” that he is the sole writer on, and was inspired by his life growing up in East Tennessee.

“The #IGoBackTour is about reaching those of you who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much,” Chesney reflects. “These songs time stamp our lives, put people in our lives, and serve as the touchstone for memories in the making.”

The tour begins on March 25 in State College, Pennsylvania, and concludes on May 27 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama. Chesney will also perform a previously announced show on July 22 at the Hy-Vee Indy Race in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 2) at 10 a.m. local time.

