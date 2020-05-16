Saturday, May 16, 2020
Mackenzie Nicole Talks With Bringin’ It Backwards Podcast, Premieres ‘Mystic’ Short Film

In the spring of 2018, Mackenzie Nicole unveiled her debut album, The Edge. Its songs tallied over 1 million Spotify streams, and her videos totaled 8 million-plus views. On the outside, Mackenzie seemed to be a happy and fearless 18-year-old whose hard work and talent was starting to pay off. 

On the inside, she was literally fighting for her life.

“The first time I remember contemplating suicide, I was six years old, so I’ve been no stranger to mental illness,” she admitted. “However, I learned how to cohabitate with my demons, viewing my suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety, and OCD as a sort of haunted house in which I was forced to reside.

“When I thought I could suffer no more surprises at the hands of my mental state, I was blindsided by an acute mental breakdown that overtook my entire life. When my psychiatrist diagnosed me with bipolar I disorder, I felt a sense of relief.”

Tapping into a reflective and ethereal vibe throughout the songs and visual story, she shares her innermost insecurities, struggles, and triumphs, hoping to connect with others through shared experiences. Mystic is more than a concept album. It is a personal yet relatable journal both musically and visually. 

See her live on Sound Live Presents: “Songs That Save Me” benefit to support COVID-19 advocacy programs during Mental Health Awareness Month. Thursday, May 28 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST. More information at https://www.soundmindlive.org/

