Mackenzie Nicole Talks With Bringin’ It Backwards Podcast, Premieres ‘Mystic’ Short Film

In the spring of 2018, Mackenzie Nicole unveiled her debut album, The Edge. Its songs tallied over 1 million Spotify streams, and her videos totaled 8 million-plus views. On the outside, Mackenzie seemed to be a happy and fearless 18-year-old whose hard work and talent was starting to pay off.

On the inside, she was literally fighting for her life.

“The first time I remember contemplating suicide, I was six years old, so I’ve been no stranger to mental illness,” she admitted. “However, I learned how to cohabitate with my demons, viewing my suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety, and OCD as a sort of haunted house in which I was forced to reside.

“When I thought I could suffer no more surprises at the hands of my mental state, I was blindsided by an acute mental breakdown that overtook my entire life. When my psychiatrist diagnosed me with bipolar I disorder, I felt a sense of relief.”

Tapping into a reflective and ethereal vibe throughout the songs and visual story, she shares her innermost insecurities, struggles, and triumphs, hoping to connect with others through shared experiences. Mystic is more than a concept album. It is a personal yet relatable journal both musically and visually.

See her live on Sound Live Presents: “Songs That Save Me” benefit to support COVID-19 advocacy programs during Mental Health Awareness Month. Thursday, May 28 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST. More information at https://www.soundmindlive.org/