Mahalia Jackson’s Top 5 Songs

Today (Oct. 26), we say Happy Birthday to the woman who Martin Luther King Jr. said was his favorite singer, Ms. Mahalia Jackson. The gospel singer and close friend of King’s, who was born in 1911 and died in 1972, is considered to be one of the most influential singers of the 20th century. She was also a favorite of Bob Dylan’s.

Here we celebrate the singer’s birthday with a tribute to her Top 5 songs of all time. From moving spiritual anthems to inspirational tunes in which you can hear the seeds of rock and roll. It’s no wonder she was adored by so many. We hope you enjoy them!

5. “Just A Closer Walk With Thee”

4. “His Eye Is On The Sparrow”

3. “Summertime/Motherless Child”

2. “Take My Hand Precious Lord”

1. “In The Upper Room”

Photo by Lennart Steen/JP Jazz Archive/Getty Images