Miranda Lambert Inducted into Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Miranda Lambert has a new honor to add to her mantel. The “Vice” singer has been inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to the release, The Cowgirl Hall of Fame “celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.”

Born in Lindale, Texas, Lambert started her career playing bars and honky-tonks around the state, leading up to the release of seven No. 1 albums and seven No. 1 radio singles throughout her career. Along the way, the Texas native became the first female artist to open her own bar, Casa Rosa, in downtown Nashville, created her own clothing line titled Idyllwind, opened The Pink Pistol boutique in her hometown of Lindale, Texas, and created MuttNation Foundation, with her mom Bev, an organization that focuses on rescuing animals and helping shelters.

The honor comes on the heels of the release of Lambert’s latest single, “If I Was A Cowboy,” which took radio by storm, becoming the most added song on country radio the week it was released. Written by Lambert with Jesse Frasure, “If I Was A Cowboy” is an ode to the Western icons of the 20th century.

If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free / Rollin’ around these towns like tumbleweeds / I’d be a legend at loving and leaving / Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings / You thought the West was wild but you ain’t saddled up with me / If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen.

Lambert shared the song on Facebook saying, “I got to bring out my true inner Texan in this song!”

In addition to the honor, Lambert is also nominated for Entertainer, Female Vocalist, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards, airing Nov. 10.

Photo credit Alexa King