Many Fans Don’t Know When Famous Band Members Have Been Replaced, but Does It Matter?

In the summer of 2006, as fans were getting ready for Journey’s headlining set at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, an announcement came over the PA: Jeff Scott Soto would be singing for the band that night. A woman in front turned to her friend, puzzled: “Steve Perry’s not here?” The famed Journey frontman had not sung for the band in a decade, not since their 1996 reunion album Trial by Fire failed to produce a reunion tour. The group ultimately enlisted Steve Augieri, who sounded very much like Perry, to take his place, and he did so for nearly a decade.

In early 2018, a friend was watching Judas Priest perform at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. A man next to her exclaimed: “K.K.’s on fire tonight!” Guitarist K.K. Downing departed the band seven years earlier; the fan was instead enraptured by his successor, Richie Faulkner. Evidently he was not aware Downing was no longer with the band, nor did he notice their different styles of guitar playing.

Keeping the Flame Alive

Rotating rosters has become a common occurrence with classic rock bands, a majority of whom do not have their entire original lineups still intact decades into their careers. Such change is inevitable, and while longtime fans know who’s who and what’s up, the average mainstream music fan doesn’t know if and when these changes happen. It’s surprising to think a Journey fan would have no clue that Perry was no longer with the band after so much time. But such facts are not advertised in any concert promotions, and many fans, likely juggling numerous responsibilities in middle age, don’t keep up. They just go see bands when the whim strikes them.

Some fans of famous bands keep score. After Richie Sambora departed Bon Jovi in 2013, his replacement Phil X stepped in and has stayed on, including playing on three studio albums. Given that Jon Bon Jovi and Richie are one of the most famous pairings in rock ‘n’ roll, it makes sense that a majority of their fans know what happened. It’s not the same vibe, but that hasn’t stopped fans from flocking to their arena shows.

The Nostalgia Factor

The truth of the matter is nostalgia is a powerful drug, and many boomer and Gen X music fans want to relive youthful bliss by hearing all the songs they grew up on. Some groups proudly pull out deep cuts to keep things interesting, but at the end of the day, it all seems to come down to giving the people what they want. Ironically, that does not always include the original or classic lineup members. And many iconic bands, even if they release good new music, are still riding a wave of nostalgia when they hit the concert circuit. Sing-alongs are often important.

Over the last 20 years, Foreigner has been reduced to one original member, guitarist Mick Jones, with former Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson and ex-Hurricane singer Kelly Hansen as longtime mainstays. A few years ago when Jones was ill, he was replaced for numerous shows. There were no original members left at some shows and with Jones’ recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, he’s not even on the farewell tour. This writer saw Foreigner at Jones Beach in 2017, and they put on a good show. But now it literally has no original members. Yet, the thousands of people who show up every night don’t seem to mind. They just want to hear the music.

Which Is Valid?

There are those who crow online about certain groups being tribute bands at this point. That’s valid, and it’s a trend that goes back decades when famous singing groups from the ‘50s and ‘60s kept touring and gradually shed most or all of their original members through attrition.

Pantera recently reunited with frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, but many fans argue that even with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante filling in for the deceased Abbott brothers, it’s a tribute act. Yet they are playing major festivals and opening for Metallica, and many fans are happy to hear the music live again. Of course, bands like The Who and KISS were down to two original members and still toured for years.

A friend finds it irritating when bands do not mention that only one original member is left, and she dislikes how iconic bands, especially those playing the county fair circuit, frequently have that issue. She’s far from alone in her annoyance. But as she also noted, the crowds going to those shows get drunk enough that they do not seem to care. The truth is if many bands do advertise the truth, they won’t draw the same audience. The name is a brand, and that’s what matters. It keeps the musicians employed.

A recent example of an altered reformed act is Linkin Park. After the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, the band called it a day. But they recently reunited with new singer Emily Armstrong and recorded a new album, with only half of its original membership remaining intact for the road. Guitarist Brad Delson records with them but will no longer tour, and drummer Rob Bourdon chose not to come back. Linkin Park are not quite old enough to be considered a nostalgia act, and their many supportive fans are going to see them. But they are a different group now. At least their fans seem to know this.

The Song Does Change

This game of musical members points to the fact the average mainstream fan really doesn’t listen as closely as one might think. Music geeks and journalists can dissect things and point out the sounds of groups change when different members come in and out. That doesn’t really matter so much to someone who just wants to relive their teenage years or hear the hits all over again, and if the performances are solid it works for them. It’s also quite valid that many people only want the classic lineups, and they stay away from the new ones.

Ultimately, for a number of people, it’s never totally been about the artist. It’s about the songs. In the end, those are what endure the longest from the legacies of a famous musicians or bands. It also means the song doesn’t always remain the same. But it’s close enough.

