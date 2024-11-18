The Cure Achieve First-Ever Us No. 1 Album With ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

The Cure has just set a record for themselves several decades into their career. The famed gothic rock outfit recently released their first album in 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World. It’s been critically acclaimed since it was released. And it looks like fans in the US are particularly appreciative of the effort. The album just reached no. 1 in the United States for the first time in The Cure’s career. Which is pretty wild, considering the band was formed in 1976.

Songs Of A Lost World has officially set a new standard (commercially, at least) for the band across the pond. It hit no. 1 on five different Billboard charts since it was released on November 1. The record has topped the Top Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alt Albums, Vinyl Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums charts so far this month.

Songs Of A Lost World also kicked off at no. 4 on the Billboard 200 as well. That marks the first time The Cure has achieved such a feat since they released Wish back in 1992. Over in their native UK, the album has also hit no. 1 on the UK Albums chart.

It’s been a long time coming. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Songs Of A Lost World for years. That energy and anticipation were pretty obvious when The Cure celebrated the album’s release earlier this month with a very long-winded concert at Troxy in London.

What’s Next For The Cure Since Going No. 1 In The US?

The Cure will likely tour internationally starting next year, and Robert Smith has said that the band (and himself) will retire in 2029.

“I’m 70 in 2029… and that’s it, that really is it,” said Robert Smith in a recent interview. “If I make it that far, that’s it.”

Songs Of A Lost World explores a number of different themes, from grief to love to isolation that are all too relevant today. The musicality of the album has been the subject of quite a bit of praise from critics and fans alike, too. While Songs Of A Lost World maintains its classic gothic rock sound that The Cure is known for, the strong semi-instrumental tracks have landed the album close to shoegaze territory.

